Cebu Pacific 19 – 31AUG20 domestic operations as of 20AUG20

Cebu Pacific yesterday (19AUG20) resumed domestic operations to/from Manila, after 2-week service suspension. Subject to approval, planned operation for the period of 19AUG20 – 31AUG20, including service by cebgo, as follows. Due to regulations from local authorities, certain routes will see limited passenger flights from Manila, while last minute changes on frequencies remain highly possible.



Cebu – Clark 2 weekly

Cebu – Davao 1 weekly

Manila – Bacolod eff 25AUG20 2 weekly

Manila – Butuan 4 weekly

Manila – Cagayan de Oro 18 weekly

Manila – Caticlan 3 weekly

Manila – Cauayan 4 weekly

Manila – Cebu 10 weekly

Manila – Cotabato 1 daily

Manila – Davao 2 weekly

Manila – Dipolog 1 daily

Manila – Dumaguete 2 weekly

Manila – General Santos 2 weekly

Manila – Iloilo 3 weekly

Manila – Kalibo 2 weekly

Manila – Masbate 3 weekly

Manila – Ozamiz 3 weekly

Manila – Pagadian 10 weekly

Manila – Roxas 2 weekly

Manila – San Jose 2 weekly

Manila – Tacloban 2 daily

Manila – Virac eff 24AUG20 2 weekly

Manila – Zamboanga 2 weekly