Cebu Pacific yesterday (19AUG20) resumed domestic operations to/from Manila, after 2-week service suspension. Subject to approval, planned operation for the period of 19AUG20 – 31AUG20, including service by cebgo, as follows. Due to regulations from local authorities, certain routes will see limited passenger flights from Manila, while last minute changes on frequencies remain highly possible.
Cebu – Clark 2 weekly
Cebu – Davao 1 weekly
Manila – Bacolod eff 25AUG20 2 weekly
Manila – Butuan 4 weekly
Manila – Cagayan de Oro 18 weekly
Manila – Caticlan 3 weekly
Manila – Cauayan 4 weekly
Manila – Cebu 10 weekly
Manila – Cotabato 1 daily
Manila – Davao 2 weekly
Manila – Dipolog 1 daily
Manila – Dumaguete 2 weekly
Manila – General Santos 2 weekly
Manila – Iloilo 3 weekly
Manila – Kalibo 2 weekly
Manila – Masbate 3 weekly
Manila – Ozamiz 3 weekly
Manila – Pagadian 10 weekly
Manila – Roxas 2 weekly
Manila – San Jose 2 weekly
Manila – Tacloban 2 daily
Manila – Virac eff 24AUG20 2 weekly
Manila – Zamboanga 2 weekly
Cebu Pacific 19 – 31AUG20 domestic operations as of 20AUG20
