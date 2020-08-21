KLM temporary resumes Cairo service in Sep/Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines starting next month resumes service to Egypt on temporary basis. The Skyteam member from 09SEP20 will operate Amsterdam – Cairo service with 777-200ER aircraft, twice weekly. KLM last operated service to Cairo until early-January 2017.

This route is currently scheduled until 24OCT20. Following schedule is effective 09SEP20 – 29SEP20.

KL553 AMS1910 – 2330CAI 772 36
KL554 CAI0120 – 0600AMS 772 47