KLM temporary resumes Cairo service in Sep/Oct 2020

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines starting next month resumes service to Egypt on temporary basis. The Skyteam member from 09SEP20 will operate Amsterdam – Cairo service with 777-200ER aircraft, twice weekly. KLM last operated service to Cairo until early-January 2017.



This route is currently scheduled until 24OCT20. Following schedule is effective 09SEP20 – 29SEP20.



KL553 AMS1910 – 2330CAI 772 36

KL554 CAI0120 – 0600AMS 772 47