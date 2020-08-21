Aurigny extends interim schedule to mid-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Aurigny Air Service has further extended its interim operation to September 2020, as the airline announced it will continue to serve Guernsey – Southampton route until 18SEP20. The airline operates ATR72 aircraft on this route, with 8 weekly flights. Following schedule is effective for the week of 07SEP20.

GR650 GCI0745 – 0830SOU AT7 24
GR656 GCI1100 – 1145SOU AT7 3
GR656 GCI1300 – 1345SOU AT7 157
GR660 GCI1700 – 1745SOU AT7 24

GR651 SOU0900 – 0955GCI AT7 24
GR657 SOU1215 – 1300GCI AT7 3
GR657 SOU1415 – 1500GCI AT7 157
GR661 SOU1830 – 1925GCI AT7 24