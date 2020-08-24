Delta NW20 Long-Haul operation changes as of 23AUG20

Delta during the weekend of 23AUG20 filed changes to its planned Long-Haul operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective from 24/25OCT20 to 27MAR21.

Notable adjustment in latest update includes the following:

Introduction of A330-900neo service at New York JFK from 01DEC20

Last Boeing 777 revenue service accelerated from late-December to late-October (777-200LR from Sydney to Los Angeles on 24OCT20. 777-200ER currently displays one-way from Los Angeles to Tokyo Haneda on 23OCT20)

All Long-Haul service from Minneapolis/St. Paul and Portland OR cancelled in winter season

Latest adjustment as of 23AUG20 as follows. Frequency and aircraft changes is based on comparison to OAG schedules appeared on 05JUL20. Additional changes will be filed pending on further development.



Atlanta – Amsterdam 2 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Bogota 24OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Atlanta – Brussels Service remains cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 24OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Atlanta – Cartagena eff 19DEC20 Seasonal service resumes, 1 daily 737-800 (1 weekly from 09JAN21)

Atlanta – Dusseldorf Service remains cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating

Atlanta – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Atlanta eff 13DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating. Cape Town is a service resumption. Service to South Africa originally scheduled to resume from 24OCT20

Atlanta – Lagos 4 weekly A330-200 (Peak season increase to daily 14DEC20 – 08JAN21)

Atlanta – Lima 24OCT20 – 01DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-300ER operating

Atlanta – London Heathrow Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 replaces 767-400ER

Atlanta – Munich Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A330-300 replaces 767-400ER

Atlanta – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Quito

eff 25OCT20 767-300ER replaces 757

25OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 19DEC20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Rome Service remains cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Santiago de Chile 24OCT20 – 30NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-400ER operating

Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 24OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating

Atlanta – Seoul Incheon 24OCT20 – 04JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong Service remains cancelled in NW20

Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly. A350-900XWB operating

Boston – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300

Boston – Dublin Service during winter season cancelled until 13MAR21. Service resumes on 14MAR21 with 5 weekly 767-300ER, instead of 1 daily 757

Boston – London Heathrow Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-400ER operating

Boston – Paris CDG Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 767-400ER replaces A330-300

Cincinnati – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – Amsterdam Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A350-900XWB operating

Detroit – Beijing Daxing Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – Frankfurt Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – Nagoya Service remains cancelled in NW20

Detroit – Paris CDG 1 daily A330-300

Detroit – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Honolulu – Nagoya Service remains cancelled in NW20

Honolulu – Osaka Kansai Service remains cancelled in NW20

Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-300ER operating (Service operates from 19DEC20)

Indianapolis – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Los Angeles – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong Service remains cancelled in NW20

Los Angeles – Sydney 24OCT20 – 21DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 31DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon Service remains cancelled in NW20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda Service remains cancelled in NW20

New York JFK – Accra 4 weekly 767-300ER (Peak season increase to daily 12DEC20 – 11JAN21)

New York JFK – Amsterdam Reduce from 18 to 7 weekly, A330-300 operating (A330-900neo operates from 01DEC20)

New York JFK – Athens Service resumes on 02MAR21, 5 weekly A330-300 in March 2021

New York JFK – Barcelona 5 weekly A330-300

New York JFK – Bogota 767-300ER replaces 757, 1 daily

New York JFK – Brussels Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 767-400ER operating

New York JFK – Dakar Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, 767-300ER operating

New York JFK – Dublin Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating

New York JFK – Edinburgh Service remains cancelled in NW20

New York JFK – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating

New York JFK – Lisbon Service resumes on 02MAR21, 2 weekly 767-300ER, 5 weekly from 14MAR21. (767 replaces 757)

New York JFK – London Heathrow Reduce from 3 to 1 daily, 767-400ER operating

New York JFK – Madrid A330-300 replaces 767-300ER, 5 weekly

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300 operating

New York JFK – Mumbai Planned service resumption from 10DEC20 cancelled

New York JFK – Paris CDG Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, A330-300 operating

New York JFK – Rome 5 weekly A330-300

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 25OCT20 – 28NOV20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 767-400ER operating

New York JFK – Tel Aviv eff 15JAN21 1 of 2 daily operated by A330-900neo, replacing A330-300

New York JFK – Zurich A330-300 replaces 767-400ER, reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Orlando – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20

Portland OR – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20

Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda Service remains cancelled in NW20

Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Salt Lake City – Amsterdam Service remains cancelled in NW20

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow Service remains cancelled in NW20

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG Service remains cancelled in NW20

Seattle – Amsterdam A330-900neo replaces -300, 1 daily

Seattle – Beijing Daxing Service remains cancelled in NW20

Seattle – Paris CDG Reduce from 7 weekly (5 weekly 04JAN21 – 26MAR21) to 4 weekly, A330-300 operating

Seattle – Seoul Incheon 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-900neo operating

Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 24OCT20 – 01JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, A330-900neo operating

Seoul Incheon – Manila Planned new route from 25OCT20 unchanged, 1 daily A330-900neo