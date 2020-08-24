Corsair tentatively schedules A330-900neo New York service from Sep 2021

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Corsair in the week of 23AUG20’s OAG schedule update filed revised service entry date for Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on Paris Orly – New York JFK route. Latest revision now sees the airline intends to operate the new aircraft as early as 10SEP21.

SS916 ORY1520 – 1800JFK 339 D
SS917 JFK2000 – 0930+1ORY 339 D

The carrier plans to operate this route from 07APR21.


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.