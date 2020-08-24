Corsair tentatively schedules A330-900neo New York service from Sep 2021

Corsair in the week of 23AUG20’s OAG schedule update filed revised service entry date for Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on Paris Orly – New York JFK route. Latest revision now sees the airline intends to operate the new aircraft as early as 10SEP21.



SS916 ORY1520 – 1800JFK 339 D

SS917 JFK2000 – 0930+1ORY 339 D



The carrier plans to operate this route from 07APR21.