British Airways during the month of March 2021 schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service on London Heathrow – Islamabad route, reflected in recent schedule update. From 08MAR21 to 23MAR21, Mondays departure from London, Tuesdays from Islamabad, will be operated by -9, instead of -8.
BA261 LHR1755 – 0640+1ISB 789 1
BA261 LHR1755 – 0640+1ISB 788 x1
BA260 ISB0900 – 1300LHR 789 2
BA260 ISB0900 – 1300LHR 788 x2
British Airways schedules 787-9 Islamabad service in March 2021
