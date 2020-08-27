Emirates closes Denpasar – Auckland reservations from late-Oct 2020 as of 26AUG20

Emirates in recent inventory update closed reservation for Denpasar – Auckland sector, originally scheduled to resume on 26OCT20 (Denpasar departure). As of 26AUG20, Emirates inventory listing is displaying EK450/451 available for reservation on Dubai – Denpasar sector, while Auckland is still available for booking if travel does not originate/terminate at Denpasar.



Additional changes will be filed in the next few days.



EK450 DXB0200 – 1450DPS1630 – 0525+1AKL 77W D

EK451 AKL1425 – 1800DPS1950 – 0110+1DXB 77W D