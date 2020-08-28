Air Astana W20 International network changes as of 23AUG20

Air Astana in recent schedule update adjusted planned International operation for winter 2020/21 season. Based on 23AUG20 OAG schedules, compared to schedule listing as of 12JUL20, the airline plans to operate 21 routes instead of 39, with 98 weekly departures from Kazakhstan, instead of 216.
Almaty – Baku Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Almaty – Bangkok Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Almaty – Beijing Capital 5 weekly (no changes)
Almaty – Bishkek Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly
Almaty – Delhi Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Almaty – Dubai Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
Almaty – Dushanbe Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly
Almaty – Istanbul Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Almaty – Kyiv Borispil Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Almaty – Moscow Domodedovo 14 weekly (no changes)
Almaty – St. Petersburg Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
Almaty – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
Almaty – Tashkent Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly
Almaty – Tbilisi Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Atyrau – Amsterdam Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Atyrau – Istanbul 2 weekly (no changes)
Nur-Sultan – Dubai 5 weekly (no changes)
Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Istanbul Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly
Uralsk – Frankfurt 1 weekly (no changes)
Following routes has been removed for winter 2020/21 season:
Almaty – Hong Kong
Almaty – Kuala Lumpur
Almaty – Paris CDG
Almaty – Urumqi
Atyrau – Frankfurt
Nur-Sultan – Baku
Nur-Sultan – Beijing Capital
Nur-Sultan – Bishkek
Nur-Sultan – Kyiv Borispil
Nur-Sultan – London Heathrow
Nur-Sultan – Novosibirsk
Nur-Sultan – Omsk
Nur-Sultan – St. Petersburg
Nur-Sultan – Seoul Incheon
Nur-Sultan – Tashkent
Nur-Sultan – Tbilisi
Nur-Sultan – Urumqi
Nur-Sultan – Yekaterinburg
