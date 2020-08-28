Air Astana W20 International network changes as of 23AUG20

Air Astana in recent schedule update adjusted planned International operation for winter 2020/21 season. Based on 23AUG20 OAG schedules, compared to schedule listing as of 12JUL20, the airline plans to operate 21 routes instead of 39, with 98 weekly departures from Kazakhstan, instead of 216.



Almaty – Baku Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Almaty – Bangkok Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Almaty – Beijing Capital 5 weekly (no changes)

Almaty – Bishkek Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly

Almaty – Delhi Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Almaty – Dubai Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Almaty – Dushanbe Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Almaty – Istanbul Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Almaty – Kyiv Borispil Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Almaty – Moscow Domodedovo 14 weekly (no changes)

Almaty – St. Petersburg Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Almaty – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Almaty – Tashkent Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly

Almaty – Tbilisi Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Atyrau – Amsterdam Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Atyrau – Istanbul 2 weekly (no changes)

Nur-Sultan – Dubai 5 weekly (no changes)

Nur-Sultan – Frankfurt Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Nur-Sultan – Istanbul Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Nur-Sultan – Moscow Domodedovo Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Uralsk – Frankfurt 1 weekly (no changes)



Following routes has been removed for winter 2020/21 season:

Almaty – Hong Kong

Almaty – Kuala Lumpur

Almaty – Paris CDG

Almaty – Urumqi

Atyrau – Frankfurt

Nur-Sultan – Baku

Nur-Sultan – Beijing Capital

Nur-Sultan – Bishkek

Nur-Sultan – Kyiv Borispil

Nur-Sultan – London Heathrow

Nur-Sultan – Novosibirsk

Nur-Sultan – Omsk

Nur-Sultan – St. Petersburg

Nur-Sultan – Seoul Incheon

Nur-Sultan – Tashkent

Nur-Sultan – Tbilisi

Nur-Sultan – Urumqi

Nur-Sultan – Yekaterinburg