Singapore Airlines November 2020 Interim operations as of 28AUG20

Singapore Airlines on Friday evening (28AUG20) updated interim schedule until 30NOV20. Between 25OCT20 and 30NOV20, the Star Alliance carrier plans to operate following service. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights on selected sectors and certain direction.



Singapore – Adelaide 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Amsterdam 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Auckland 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Brisbane eff 02NOV20 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Christchurch 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Copenhagen 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Hong Kong 1 daily 787-10

Singapore – Istanbul 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Jakarta 7 weekly A350-900XWB/777-300ER (10 weekly from 02NOV20)

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – London Heathrow 12 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Manila 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Melbourne 7 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 1 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Osaka Kansai 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Seoul Incheon 6 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Surabaya 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Sydney 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore 2 weekly A350-900XWB

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly A350-900XWB



As of 28AUG20, Singapore Airlines continues to list following service available for reservation, however this is not listed in the airline’s latest statement:

Singapore – Tokyo Haneda 1 daily A350-900XWB



As of late Friday 28AUG20, Singapore Airlines has removed following destinations as reservation is not available for November:

Singapore – Bandar Seri Begawan

Singapore – Bangalore

Singapore – Chennai

Singapore – Delhi

Singapore – Denpasar

Singapore – Dhaka

Singapore – Munich

Singapore – Rome

Frankfurt – New York JFK



Following routes remain unavailable for reservation in November:

Singapore – Beijing Capital

Singapore – Guangzhou



Silk Air operating flights in November 2020:

Singapore – Cebu 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 4 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Medan Kualanamu 2 weekly 737-800

Singapore – Phnom Penh 2 weekly 737-800



As Singapore Airlines filed interim schedule until 30NOV20, the airline’s preliminary operation for Northern winter 2020/21 season based on GDS inventory variations and previously reported on Airlineroute on 22AUG20, has been revised to 01DEC20 – 27MAR21.