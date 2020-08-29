Rwandair in winter 2020/21 season plans to increase Kigali – Brussels – London Heathrow route, with the addition of 3rd weekly flight, from 26OCT20. Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route.
WB700 KGL2330 – 0700+1BRU0800+1 – 0800+1LHR 333 135
WB701 LHR1705 – 1905BRU2030 – 0600+1KGL 333 246
Rwandair increases Europe service in W20
