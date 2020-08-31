Kazakhstan’s SCAT Aircompany yesterday (30AUG20) resumed Almaty – Aktobe service, after 6 years hiatus. Last operated until August 2014, the airline will once again operate this service by 737-500 aircraft. 3 weekly flights will be offered.
DV711 ALA1645 – 1815AKX 735 357
DV712 AKX1915 – 2240ALA 735 357
SCAT Aircompany resumes Almaty – Aktobe service in late-August 2020
