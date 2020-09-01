TUI Airways plans Banjul service from Nov 2020

By Jim Liu

TUI Airways UK in winter season plans to offer service to Gambia, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Subject to further COVID19-related ravel restriction, the airline plans to operate 1 weekly flight each from London Gatwick and Manchester to Banjul. Planned operation as follows.

London Gatwick – Banjul eff 06NOV20 1 weekly 737-800
TOM582 LGW0900 – 1520BJL 73H 5
TOM583 BJL1620 – 2225LGW 73H 5

Manchester – Banjul eff 01NOV20 1 weekly 737-800
TOM218 MAN0900 – 1530BJL 73H 7
TOM219 BJL1630 – 2250MAN 73H 7