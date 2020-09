Alaska Airlines adds San Francisco – Tampa flights from late-Nov 2020

Alaska Airlines from late-November 2020 plans to offer San Francisco – Tampa service, operating on weekends with Boeing 737-900ER aircraft. Currently service is scheduled from 20NOV20 to 11APR21.



AS608 SFO1255 – 2055TPA 73J 56

AS609 TPA0900 – 1150SFO 73J 56



This new route is in addition to previously mentioned Los Angeles – Tampa route, scheduled once daily with 737-900ER from 20NOV20.