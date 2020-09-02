TUI Airways in winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce Edinburgh – Chambery service, operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The airline will operate this route once weekly from 26DEC20.
TOM1660 EDI0645 – 1015CMF 73H 6
TOM1661 CMF1125 – 1250EDI 73H 6
TUI Airways adds Edinburgh – Chambery service from late-Dec 2020
