Uzbekistan Airways Sep 2020 operations as of 31AUG20

Uzbekistan Airways starting this week gradually resumes limited International operation. Based on the airline’s latest bulletin, planned operation (including domestic) for the month of September 2020 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, as last minute adjustment remains likely.



Samarkand – Istanbul eff 21SEP20 2 weekly

Tashkent – Almaty 25SEP20

Tashkent – Dubai 2-3 weekly

Tashkent – Ekaterinburg Every 2 weeks

Tashkent – Frankfurt 1 weekly

Tashkent – Istanbul 4 weekly

Tashkent – Kazan 1 weekly

Tashkent – Minsk 1 weekly

Tashkent – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly

Tashkent – New York JFK 27SEP20

Tashkent – Novosibirsk 10SEP20, 17SEP20

Tashkent – Nukus 3 weekly

Tashkent – Rostov 23SEP20

Tashkent – St. Petersburg 2 weekly

Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly

Tashkent – Termez 2 weekly

Tashkent – Urgench 3 weekly

Tashkent – Vladivostok Every 2 weeks