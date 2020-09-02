Uzbekistan Airways starting this week gradually resumes limited International operation. Based on the airline’s latest bulletin, planned operation (including domestic) for the month of September 2020 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, as last minute adjustment remains likely.
Samarkand – Istanbul eff 21SEP20 2 weekly
Tashkent – Almaty 25SEP20
Tashkent – Dubai 2-3 weekly
Tashkent – Ekaterinburg Every 2 weeks
Tashkent – Frankfurt 1 weekly
Tashkent – Istanbul 4 weekly
Tashkent – Kazan 1 weekly
Tashkent – Minsk 1 weekly
Tashkent – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly
Tashkent – New York JFK 27SEP20
Tashkent – Novosibirsk 10SEP20, 17SEP20
Tashkent – Nukus 3 weekly
Tashkent – Rostov 23SEP20
Tashkent – St. Petersburg 2 weekly
Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly
Tashkent – Termez 2 weekly
Tashkent – Urgench 3 weekly
Tashkent – Vladivostok Every 2 weeks
Uzbekistan Airways Sep 2020 operations as of 31AUG20
