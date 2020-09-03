EVA Air Sep/Oct 2020 Taipei – London operations as of 02SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

EVA Air during the month of September and October 2020 continues to operate nonstop Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow route in both direction, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Service is scheduled to operate every 14 days.

BR069 TPE1130 – 1925LHR 77W 09SEP20 / 23SEP20 / 07OCT20 / 21OCT20
BR070 LHR2135 – 1800+1TPE 77W 11SEP20 / 25SEP20 / 09OCT20 / 23OCT20

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.