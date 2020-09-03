EVA Air during the month of September and October 2020 continues to operate nonstop Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow route in both direction, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Service is scheduled to operate every 14 days.
BR069 TPE1130 – 1925LHR 77W 09SEP20 / 23SEP20 / 07OCT20 / 21OCT20
BR070 LHR2135 – 1800+1TPE 77W 11SEP20 / 25SEP20 / 09OCT20 / 23OCT20
EVA Air Sep/Oct 2020 Taipei – London operations as of 02SEP20
