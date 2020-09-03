SAS in late-September 2020 plans to resume regular scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, as the airline resumes Copenhagen – Shanghai Pu Dong service on 29SEP20. A330/350 aircraft to operate this route once weekly.
SK997 CPH1840 – 1055+1PVG EQV 2
SK998 PVG1310 – 1830CPH EQV 4
SAS resumes Shanghai service in late-September 2020
