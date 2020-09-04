Ryanair at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to offer new route from Liverpool. From 25OCT20, the airline will offer 2 weekly Liverpool – Kosice service with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
FR3344 LPL0700 – 1050KSC 738 7
FR3344 LPL1600 – 1950KSC 738 3
FR3345 KSC1115 – 1305LPL 738 7
FR3345 KSC2015 – 2205LPL 738 3
For winter season, the airline continues to operate London Stansted – Kosice service 3 times weekly.
Ryanair adds Liverpool – Kosice route from late-Oct 2020
