British Airways in winter 2020/21 season is adjusting service to Russia, including flight number changes from 25OCT20. Planned adjustment includes the following.
London Heathrow – Moscow Domodedovo 2 daily A320/320neo. Flight number moves from BA2xx to BA8xx series
BA880 LHR0840 – 1520DME 32N x6
BA880 LHR0840 – 1520DME 32A 6
BA882 LHR1015 – 1655DME 32N x6
BA881 DME1650 – 1755LHR 32N x6
BA881 DME1650 – 1755LHR 32A 6
BA883 DME1825 – 1930LHR 32N x6
London Heathrow – Moscow Sheremetyevo 1 daily service remains cancelled, including summer 2021 season
British Airways W20 Russia service adjustment as of 03SEP20
