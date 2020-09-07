Ryanair at the launch of winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce 2nd weekly rotation on Bournemouth – Tenerife South route, announced by the airline last month. Increased service to commence on 23OCT20, with Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
FR6762 BOH0815 – 1225TFS 738 1
FR6762 BOH1245 – 1655TFS 738 5
FR6763 TFS1300 – 1710BOH 738 1
FR6763 TFS1730 – 2140BOH 738 5
Ryanair increases Bournemouth – Tenerife service from late-Oct 2020
