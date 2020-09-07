Uzbekistan Airways schedules additional New York flights in Sep 2020

Uzbekistan Airways on Saturday (05SEP20) announced additional flight for Tashkent – New York JFK service. In addition to previously planned flight on 27SEP20, the airline will now also operate round-trip flight on 17SEP20.

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates this route.

HY101 TAS0645 – 1055JFK 787 17SEP20 / 27SEP20
HY102 JFK1255 – 0955+1TAS 787 17SEP20 / 27SEP20

