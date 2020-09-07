SAS starting next week plans to resume Copenhagen – Washington Dulles service, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. From 16SEP20 to 24OCT20, the Star Alliance carrier schedules twice weekly flights.
SK925 CPH1220 – 1500IAD 333 37
SK926 IAD1715 – 0715+1CPH 333 14
SAS resumes Washington service from mid-Sep 2020
Posted
SAS starting next week plans to resume Copenhagen – Washington Dulles service, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. From 16SEP20 to 24OCT20, the Star Alliance carrier schedules twice weekly flights.