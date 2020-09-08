Uzbekistan Airways on Monday (07SEP20) announced service resumption on Tashkent – Tokyo Narita route. For the month of September, the airline schedules 1 round-trip flight on board Boeing 767, on 24-25SEP20.
HY527 TAS2205 – 0940+1NRT 763 24SEP20
HY528 NRT1105 – 1610TAS 763 25SEP20
Uzbekistan Airways schedules one-time Tokyo service in late-Sep 2020
Posted
Uzbekistan Airways on Monday (07SEP20) announced service resumption on Tashkent – Tokyo Narita route. For the month of September, the airline schedules 1 round-trip flight on board Boeing 767, on 24-25SEP20.