Uzbekistan Airways schedules one-time Tokyo service in late-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Uzbekistan Airways on Monday (07SEP20) announced service resumption on Tashkent – Tokyo Narita route. For the month of September, the airline schedules 1 round-trip flight on board Boeing 767, on 24-25SEP20.

HY527 TAS2205 – 0940+1NRT 763 24SEP20
HY528 NRT1105 – 1610TAS 763 25SEP20

