Air Astana resumes Tashkent / Bishkek from mid-Sep 2020

Air Astana this month resumes 2 International routes in Central Asia, as the airline today resumes service to Tashkent, followed by Bishkek next week. Both routes will be served with reduced frequency in September 2020.



Almaty – Bishkek eff 20SEP20 2 weekly E190-E2/A320

KC109 ALA0730 – 0825FRU 320 2

KC109 ALA1800 – 1855FRU 290 7



KC110 FRU0925 – 1010ALA 320 2

KC110 FRU1955 – 2045ALA 290 7



Almaty – Tashkent eff 11SEP20 1 weekly A321 (Schedule below from 17SEP20)

KC127 ALA1020 – 1050TAS 321 4

KC128 TAS1220 – 1445ALA 321 4