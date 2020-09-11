Vistara from late-September 2020 plans to increase Delhi – London Heathrow service, with the addition of 4th weekly flight. From 27SEP20, the new service operates on Sundays, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
UK015 DEL0215 – 0655LHR 789 x246
UK016 LHR1535 – 0415+1DEL 789 x246
Current schedule is listed until 24OCT20. Winter schedule on/after 25OCT20 remains pending.
Vistara increases Delhi – London flights from late-Sep 2020
Posted
Vistara from late-September 2020 plans to increase Delhi – London Heathrow service, with the addition of 4th weekly flight. From 27SEP20, the new service operates on Sundays, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.