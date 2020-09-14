French Bee delays New York launch to late-Dec 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

French Bee in recent inventory update further revised Paris Orly – Newark route, the carrier’s planned new route. First available flight is now available for booking on 18DEC20, instead of 25OCT20. Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft operates this route 5-7 weekly.

BF720 ORY1935 – 2200EWR 359 x23
BF721 EWR2355 – 1305+1ORY 359 x23

Service operates daily form 22DEC20 to 04JAN21.

