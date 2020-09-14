Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W) last week revised planned service launch, as the airline delays planned service by 2 weeks, from 16OCT20 instead of 01OCT20. Latest adjustment as follows.
Abu Dhabi – Athens eff 16OCT20 3 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 02OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Borg el Arab (Alexandria) eff 16OCT20 3 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 02OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Kutaisi eff 18OCT20 2 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 01OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Larnaca eff 17OCT20 2 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 03OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Odessa eff 25OCT20 2 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 01OCT20)
Abu Dhabi – Yerevan eff 17OCT20 2 weekly A321neo (Previous plan: eff 03OCT20)
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi delays service launch to mid-Oct 2020
Posted
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi (5W) last week revised planned service launch, as the airline delays planned service by 2 weeks, from 16OCT20 instead of 01OCT20. Latest adjustment as follows.