TAP Air Portugal NS21 Short-Haul network additions as of 11SEP20

TAP Air Portugal on Friday (11SEP20) announced network addition for summer 2021 season, on various European and North African markets. Due to COVID19 impact, selected service scheduled in 2021 were previously scheduled to commence in summer 2020 season.



Additional changes remain highly possible.

Lisbon – Agadir eff 25MAR21 4 weekly ATR72 (1 daily from 01JUN21. Previously scheduled to commence on 27OCT20)

Lisbon – Fuerteventura eff 05JUN21 1 weekly E190

Lisbon – Ibiza eff 05JUN21 2 weekly E190

Lisbon – Santiago de Compostela eff 25MAR21 2 daily ATR72 (Previous plan: eff 01JUL20)

Lisbon – Zagreb eff 28MAR21 3 weekly A319 (Service resumption since March 2016, operated via Bologna)



The airline also intends to launch Lisbon – Djerba, Lisbon – Monastir and Lisbon – Oudja service. Reservation will be available at later date.