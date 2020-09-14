Royal Air Maroc schedules temporary Tangier – Barcelona service in Sep/Oct 2020

Royal Air Maroc starting this week is temporary adding Tangier – Barcelona service, scheduled thrice weekly from 15SEP20 to 06OCT20. As this is part of the carrier’s special International flight program, currently in effect until 10OCT20, there are limitation to passengers travelling on this route.



AT2964 TNG1300 – 1540BCN 73H 257

AT2965 BCN1700 – 1745TNG 73H 257