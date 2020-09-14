United expands Washington Dulles domestic routes in Nov 2020

United Airlines in November 2020 plans to add 2 domestic routes from Washington Dulles, including service resumption to Akron/Canton.
Washington Dulles – Akron/Canton eff 01NOV20 3 daily CRJ200(Air Wisconsin; Last served until October 2001)
UA3728 IAD0820 – 0935CAK CRJ D
UA3869 IAD1100 – 1215CAK CRJ D
UA3746 IAD1750 – 1905CAK CRJ D
UA3747 CAK0600 – 0710IAD CRJ D
UA3744 CAK0830 – 0940IAD CRJ D
UA3745 CAK1500 – 1610IAD CRJ D
Washington Dulles – Key West eff 06NOV20 5 weekly E170 (Republic Airways; 1 daily from 22DEC20)
UA3569 IAD1050 – 1350EYW E70 x23
UA3650 EYW1342 – 1619IAD E70 x23
