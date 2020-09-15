Alitalia in recent inventory update closed reservation for service at Milan Malpensa, for travel between 01OCT20 and 27MAR21. The closure of reservation impacts following routes.
Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 5-7 weekly (Flights available for reservation on/after 01MAR21, as of 14SEP20)
Milan Malpensa – Rome 28 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Tokyo Narita 4 weekly
Alitalia closes Milan Malpensa reservations for travel until March 2021
Posted
Alitalia in recent inventory update closed reservation for service at Milan Malpensa, for travel between 01OCT20 and 27MAR21. The closure of reservation impacts following routes.