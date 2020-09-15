Hawaiian Airlines starting next month resumes International service, operating Honolulu – Tokyo Narita route. For the month of October 2020, the airline schedules 1 weekly flight with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. First flight departs Honolulu on 01OCT20.
HA821 HNL1235 – 1600+1NRT 332 4
HA822 NRT1955 – 0820HNL 332 6
Hawaiian Airlines resumes Tokyo Narita service from Oct 2020
Posted
Hawaiian Airlines starting next month resumes International service, operating Honolulu – Tokyo Narita route. For the month of October 2020, the airline schedules 1 weekly flight with Airbus A330-200 aircraft. First flight departs Honolulu on 01OCT20.