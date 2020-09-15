TAAG Angola yesterday resumed scheduled domestic service, initially operating one weekly flight each on 5 routes. Planned operation from 14SEP20 as follows.
Luanda – Cabinda 1 weekly on Mondays
Luanda – Catumbela 1 weekly on Fridays
Luanda – Huambo 1 weekly on Thursdays
Luanda – Lubango 1 weekly on Sundays
Luanda – Soyo 1 weekly on Wednesdays
TAAG resumes domestic service from mid-Sep 2020
