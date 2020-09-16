Singapore Airlines intends to resume Busan service in Feb 2021

Singapore Airlines in recent inventory update filed changes for Singapore – Busan route. The Star Alliance carrier intends to resume this route as early as 03FEB21, initially operates once weekly.



Based on inventory listing, Wednesdays departure from Singapore and Thursdays from Busan currently shows all booking classes available for reservation (Z / C / J / U / D / Y / B / E / M / H / W / Q / N / V-class), instead of Z / C / Y / B / E-class only.



Further changes remain expected.



SQ616 SIN2310 – 0630+1PUS 333 3

SQ615 PUS0800 – 1325SIN 333 4