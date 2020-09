Cathay Pacific Nov/Dec 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 15SEP20

Cathay Pacific earlier this month updated long-haul schedule until the end of 2020. From 25OCT20 to 31DEC20, planned long-haul operation as of 15SEP20 as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Hong Kong – Amsterdam 2 weekly (3 weekly from 02DEC20)

Hong Kong – Brisbane 2 weekly

Hong Kong – Frankfurt 2 weekly (3 weekly from 02DEC20)

Hong Kong – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Los Angeles 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Melbourne 3 weekly (4 weekly from 02DEC20)

Hong Kong – New York JFK 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Paris CDG 2 weekly (3 weekly from 03DEC20)

Hong Kong – Perth 2 weekly

Hong Kong – San Francisco 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Sydney 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01DEC20)

Hong Kong – Toronto 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Vancouver 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Zurich 2 weekly



Both Brisbane and Zurich currently displaying no flights available for booking in November 2020.