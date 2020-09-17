Scoot in the last few days updated planned operation into late-November 2020. As of 16SEP20, planned operation between 01OCT20 and 30NOV20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, including additional routes or frequencies restoration.
Singapore – Clark 1 weekly
Singapore – Guangzhou 1 weekly
Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly
Singapore – Ipoh 1 weekly
Singapore – Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly
Singapore – Kuching 1 weekly
Singapore – Manila 1 weekly
Singapore – Nanjing 1 weekly
Singapore – Palembang Service operates every 14 days
Singapore – Pekanbaru eff 29OCT20 Service operates every 14 days
Singapore – Penang 1 weekly
Singapore – Perth 3 weekly
Singapore – Semarang 1 flight scheduled on 21OCT20
Singapore – Surabaya 1 weekly
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly
Singapore – Tianjin Service operates every 14 days
Singapore – Yogyakarta 1 flight scheduled on 13OCT20
Scoot Oct/Nov 2020 operations as of 16SEP20
Posted
Scoot in the last few days updated planned operation into late-November 2020. As of 16SEP20, planned operation between 01OCT20 and 30NOV20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, including additional routes or frequencies restoration.