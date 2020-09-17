Scoot Oct/Nov 2020 operations as of 16SEP20

Scoot in the last few days updated planned operation into late-November 2020. As of 16SEP20, planned operation between 01OCT20 and 30NOV20 as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible, including additional routes or frequencies restoration.



Singapore – Clark 1 weekly

Singapore – Guangzhou 1 weekly

Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly

Singapore – Ipoh 1 weekly

Singapore – Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai 1 weekly

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly

Singapore – Kuching 1 weekly

Singapore – Manila 1 weekly

Singapore – Nanjing 1 weekly

Singapore – Palembang Service operates every 14 days

Singapore – Pekanbaru eff 29OCT20 Service operates every 14 days

Singapore – Penang 1 weekly

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly

Singapore – Semarang 1 flight scheduled on 21OCT20

Singapore – Surabaya 1 weekly

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly

Singapore – Tianjin Service operates every 14 days

Singapore – Yogyakarta 1 flight scheduled on 13OCT20