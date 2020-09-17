Emirates this week filed aircraft changes and additional frequency changes for the month of November 2020. Regarding Airbus A380 operation, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20, as of 16SEP20, as follows. Additional changes remain possible.
Dubai – Cairo 4 weekly
Dubai – Guangzhou 1 daily
Dubai – London Heathrow 2 daily
Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo 2 weekly
Dubai – Paris CDG 1 daily
Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily
Emirates A380 Nov 2020 operations as of 16SEP20
Posted
Emirates this week filed aircraft changes and additional frequency changes for the month of November 2020. Regarding Airbus A380 operation, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20, as of 16SEP20, as follows. Additional changes remain possible.