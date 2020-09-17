Emirates A380 Nov 2020 operations as of 16SEP20

Emirates this week filed aircraft changes and additional frequency changes for the month of November 2020. Regarding Airbus A380 operation, planned operation for the period of 25OCT20 – 30NOV20, as of 16SEP20, as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Dubai – Cairo 4 weekly

Dubai – Guangzhou 1 daily

Dubai – London Heathrow 2 daily

Dubai – Moscow Domodedovo 2 weekly

Dubai – Paris CDG 1 daily

Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily