Eurowings minor revision to "Goodbye Tegel" 07NOV20 farewell flight schedule

Eurowings has adjusted its planned “Goodbye Tegel” charter schedule, in partnership with AirEvents. Reported last week on Airlineroute, Eurowings A320 aircraft will operate Berlin Brandenburg – Berlin Tegel, Berlin Tegel – Berlin Tegel and Berlin Tegel – Berlin Brandenburg on 07NOV20, the last day of Berlin Tegel’s full commercial operation.



Latest adjustment sees EW5239 from Berlin Tegel to Berlin Brandenburg departing and arriving 35 minutes than previously scheduled, departing Berlin Tegel at 2250 instead of 2215. Latest schedule as follows.



EW5236 BER1800 – 1845TXL 320

EW5237 TXL1925 – 2010TXL 320

EW5239 TXL2250 – 2335BER 320