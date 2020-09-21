Aeroflot NW20 International operations as of 18SEP20

Aeroflot Russian Airlines in last week’s schedule update further revised International operation (including Central Asia) for winter 2020/21 season. The latest adjustment up to 18SEP20 sees the removal of majority of International flights during the period 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, reflecting current border/travel restriction update.



Additional routes may be restored and re-open for reservation pending on further development.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Aktau 3 weekly SSJ100

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Aktobe 4 weekly SSJ100

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Almaty 2 daily A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Antalya 2 daily 737-800/A320

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Atyrau 3 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Baku 2 daily 737-800

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bishkek 11 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Cairo 3 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Dubai 2 weekly 737-800

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Geneva 2 weekly A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul 5 daily 737-800/A320/321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow 2 daily A321/A330-300

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Male 2 weekly 777-300ER

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Minsk 3 daily SSJ100/A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nur-Sultan 2 daily A321

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tashkent 10 weekly A321/A330-300

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Yerevan 3 daily 737-800/A321