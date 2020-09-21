Alaska Airlines delays E175 Anchorage debut to mid-Oct 2020

Alaska Airlines in recent schedule update revised planned Embraer E175 aircraft service in Alaska. Previously the airline scheduled Horizon Air E175 debut on 01OCT20, however this has been delayed to 17OCT20 from Seattle, 18OCT20 from Anchorage.



Latest adjustment to planned E175 service in Alaska as follows. Current E175 schedule is listed until 19NOV20, except King Salmon and Dillingham.



Anchorage – Fairbanks eff 18OCT20 3 daily

Anchorage – King Salmon – Dillingham – Anchorage eff 18OCT20 1 daily

Anchorage – Seattle eff 18OCT20 1 daily (Seattle departure from 17OCT20)