Oman-based Salam Air in October 2020 plans to resume regular service, initially offering service to 12 routes, based on available flights for reservation. During the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20, planned operation includes the following.
Muscat – Alexandria Borg el Arab eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Bahrain eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Chittagong eff 02OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Dhaka eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Doha eff 01OCT20 4 weekly
Muscat – Dubai eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen eff 03OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Karachi eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Khartoum eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Multan eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Shiraz eff 04OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Sialkot eff 01OCT20 2 weekly
Muscat – Tehran Imam Khomeini eff 03OCT20 2 weekly
Salamair Oct 2020 operations as of 21SEP20
