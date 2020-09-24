Ethiopian Airlines in recent schedule update filed planned service resumption on Addis Ababa – Abidjan – New York JFK route, served 3 times weekly. The Star Alliance carrier currently plans to resume this route on 16DEC20, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.
ET512 ADD0900 – 1215ABJ1315 – 1915JFK 787 136
ET513 JFK2115 – 1145+1ABJ1220+1 – 2135+1ADD 787 136
Ethiopian Airlines to resume Abidjan – New York service in mid-Dec 2020
