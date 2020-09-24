Blue Air this month expands service at Turin, as the airline introduces expanded domestic Italy service. Planned new routes and frequency increase from September 2020 includes the following.
New Routes:
Turin – Bari eff 07SEP20 6 weekly 737-800
Turin – Cagliari eff 18SEP20 4 weekly 737-800
Expanded frequency:
Turin – Catania Increase from 7 to 13 weekly
Turin – Lamezia Terme Increase from 5 to 7 weekly
Blue Air expands Turin network in Sep 2020
Posted
Blue Air this month expands service at Turin, as the airline introduces expanded domestic Italy service. Planned new routes and frequency increase from September 2020 includes the following.