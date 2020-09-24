Blue Air expands Turin network in Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Blue Air this month expands service at Turin, as the airline introduces expanded domestic Italy service. Planned new routes and frequency increase from September 2020 includes the following.

New Routes:
Turin – Bari eff 07SEP20 6 weekly 737-800
Turin – Cagliari eff 18SEP20 4 weekly 737-800

Expanded frequency:
Turin – Catania Increase from 7 to 13 weekly
Turin – Lamezia Terme Increase from 5 to 7 weekly