MIAT Mongolian Airlines this week plans to operate charter flights from the UK, operating between London Heathrow and Ulaan Baatar, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
On 28SEP20, service operates as London Heathrow – Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ulaan Baatar, followed by London Heathrow – Nur-Sultan – Ulaan Baatar on 03OCT20.
Operational schedule and technical stop listed remains subject to change.
OM7192 LHR1400 – 2000SVO2100 – 0800+1ULN 73H 28SEP20
OM7194 LHR1410 – 0140+1NQZ0240+1 – 0815+1ULN 73H 03OCT20
MIAT schedules London – Ulaan Baatar Boeing 737 charters week of 28SEP20
Posted
MIAT Mongolian Airlines this week plans to operate charter flights from the UK, operating between London Heathrow and Ulaan Baatar, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.