Air Seychelles delays International regular service resumption to late-Oct 2020

Air Seychelles in recent schedule update further revised planned International service resumption. The airline now plans to resume regular International service as early as 26OCT20, instead of 30SEP20.

Following operation is scheduled for the month of November 2020. Further changes remain likely.



Mahe Island – Johannesburg eff 07NOV20 1 weekly

Mahe Island – Mauritius eff 04NOV20 1 weekly

Mahe Island – Tel Aviv eff 26OCT20 2 weekly