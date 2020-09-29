Luxair resumes Tunisia service in 1H21

Luxair in the first half of 2021 plans to resume service to Tunisia, where the airline schedules service to Monastir and Tunis. Planned operation as follows.



Luxembourg – Monastir eff 01APR21 2 weekly 737-700/-800 (Last served until October 2010)

LG941 LUX0630 – 0800MIR 73H 4

LG945 LUX0900 – 1030MIR 73H 7



LG942 MIR0920 – 1250LUX 73H 4

LG946 MIR1150 – 1520LUX 73H 7



Luxembourg – Tunis eff 13FEB21 1 weekly 737-700 (2 weekly from 29MAR21; schedule below eff 29MAR21)

LG133 LUX1630 – 1745TUN 73H 5

LG131 LUX1640 – 1755TUN 73W 1



LG134 TUN1905 – 2230LUX 73H 5

LG132 TUN1915 – 2240LUX 73W 1