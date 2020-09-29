Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter plans to operate Airbus A330-300 aircraft on flights to Cancun, based on recent schedule update. Planned A330-300 operation from November 2020 as follows.
Atlanta – Cancun eff 08NOV20 A330-300 operates 1 daily
New York JFK – Cancun eff 06NOV20 A330-300 operates 1 daily (until 18DEC20)
Salt Lake City – Cancun eff 08NOV20 A330-300 operates 1 daily (until 18DEC20)
Delta adds A330 Cancun service from Nov 2020
