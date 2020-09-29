Qatar Airways NW20 service cancellations update as of 1400GMT 29SEP20

Qatar Airways in the last few days gradually filed its planned Northern winter 2020/21 operation, effective 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment up to 1400GMT 29SEP20 sees following sectors remain cancelled in Northern winter 2020/21 season, although possibility of service resumption remains, pending on travel restrictions and market conditions.
Doha – Adana
Doha – Atlanta
Doha – Beijing Capital
Doha – Chiang Mai
Doha – Chongqing
Doha – Da Nang
Doha – Faisalabad
Doha – Geneva
Doha – Gothenburg
Doha – Izmir
Doha – Krabi
Doha – Lisbon
Doha – Malta
Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha
Doha – Mombasa
Doha – Multan
Doha – Nice
Doha – Penang – Langkawi
Doha – St. Petersburg
Doha – Sarajevo
Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong
Doha – Sialkot
Doha – Skopje
Doha – Thessaloniki
Doha – Tokyo Haneda
Doha – Yangon
Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh
Johannesburg – Gaborone
Previously reported, following sectors are cancelled for Northern winter 2020/21 season:
Doha – Birmingham
Doha – Cardiff
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza (QR continues to operate Doha – Sao Paulo sector)
Sydney – Canberra (QR continues to operate Doha – Sydney sector)
Qatar Airways will continue to serve following destinations with revised routing in Northern winter 2020/21:
Auckland 3 weekly Doha – Brisbane – Auckland A350-1000XWB
Durban 3 weekly Doha – Durban – Maputo – Doha 787-8
Maputo 3 weekly Doha – Durban – Maputo – Doha 787-8
Zanzibar 4 weekly Doha – Dar es Salaam – Zanzibar – Doha 787-8
