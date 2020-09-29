Qatar Airways NW20 service cancellations update as of 1400GMT 29SEP20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Qatar Airways in the last few days gradually filed its planned Northern winter 2020/21 operation, effective 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment up to 1400GMT 29SEP20 sees following sectors remain cancelled in Northern winter 2020/21 season, although possibility of service resumption remains, pending on travel restrictions and market conditions.

Doha – Adana
Doha – Atlanta
Doha – Beijing Capital
Doha – Chiang Mai
Doha – Chongqing
Doha – Da Nang
Doha – Faisalabad
Doha – Geneva
Doha – Gothenburg
Doha – Izmir
Doha – Krabi
Doha – Lisbon
Doha – Malta
Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha
Doha – Mombasa
Doha – Multan
Doha – Nice
Doha – Penang – Langkawi
Doha – St. Petersburg
Doha – Sarajevo
Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong
Doha – Sialkot
Doha – Skopje
Doha – Thessaloniki
Doha – Tokyo Haneda
Doha – Yangon
Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh
Johannesburg – Gaborone

Previously reported, following sectors are cancelled for Northern winter 2020/21 season:
Doha – Birmingham
Doha – Cardiff
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza (QR continues to operate Doha – Sao Paulo sector)
Sydney – Canberra (QR continues to operate Doha – Sydney sector)

Qatar Airways will continue to serve following destinations with revised routing in Northern winter 2020/21:
Auckland 3 weekly Doha – Brisbane – Auckland A350-1000XWB
Durban 3 weekly Doha – Durban – Maputo – Doha 787-8
Maputo 3 weekly Doha – Durban – Maputo – Doha 787-8
Zanzibar 4 weekly Doha – Dar es Salaam – Zanzibar – Doha 787-8