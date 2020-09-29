Qatar Airways NW20 service cancellations update as of 1400GMT 29SEP20

Qatar Airways in the last few days gradually filed its planned Northern winter 2020/21 operation, effective 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Latest adjustment up to 1400GMT 29SEP20 sees following sectors remain cancelled in Northern winter 2020/21 season, although possibility of service resumption remains, pending on travel restrictions and market conditions.



Doha – Adana

Doha – Atlanta

Doha – Beijing Capital

Doha – Chiang Mai

Doha – Chongqing

Doha – Da Nang

Doha – Faisalabad

Doha – Geneva

Doha – Gothenburg

Doha – Izmir

Doha – Krabi

Doha – Lisbon

Doha – Malta

Doha – Marrakech – Rabat – Doha

Doha – Mombasa

Doha – Multan

Doha – Nice

Doha – Penang – Langkawi

Doha – St. Petersburg

Doha – Sarajevo

Doha – Shanghai Pu Dong

Doha – Sialkot

Doha – Skopje

Doha – Thessaloniki

Doha – Tokyo Haneda

Doha – Yangon

Ho Chi Minh City – Phnom Penh

Johannesburg – Gaborone



Previously reported, following sectors are cancelled for Northern winter 2020/21 season:

Doha – Birmingham

Doha – Cardiff

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza (QR continues to operate Doha – Sao Paulo sector)

Sydney – Canberra (QR continues to operate Doha – Sydney sector)



Qatar Airways will continue to serve following destinations with revised routing in Northern winter 2020/21:

Auckland 3 weekly Doha – Brisbane – Auckland A350-1000XWB

Durban 3 weekly Doha – Durban – Maputo – Doha 787-8

Maputo 3 weekly Doha – Durban – Maputo – Doha 787-8

Zanzibar 4 weekly Doha – Dar es Salaam – Zanzibar – Doha 787-8