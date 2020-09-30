AerLingus Oct 2020 operations as of 29SEP20

AerLingus this week extended schedule update until the end of summer 2020 season, effective until 24OCT20. Planned operation for the period of 01OCT20 – 24OCT20, as of 29SEP20, as follows. Additional changes remain likely, due to various travel restrictions.



Belfast City – Birmingham 13 weekly ATR72

Belfast City – East Midlands 11 weekly ATR72

Belfast City – Edinburgh 10 weekly ATR72

Belfast City – Exeter 4 weekly ATR72

Belfast City – Leeds/Bradford 11 weekly ATR72

Belfast City – London Heathrow 16 weekly ATR72

Belfast City – Manchester 13 weekly ATR72

Cork – Amsterdam 4 weekly A320

Cork – London Heathrow 7 weekly A320

Dublin – Amsterdam 10 weekly A320/321

Dublin – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly A320

Dublin – Boston 7 weekly A330

Dublin – Brussels 6 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 07OCT20)

Dublin – Catania 2 weekly A320 (1 weekly from 18OCT20)

Dublin – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly A330

Dublin – Donegal 14 weekly ATR42

Dublin – Dusseldorf 4 weekly A320

Dublin – Edinburgh 7 weekly ATR72

Dublin – Faro 4 weekly A321

Dublin – Glasgow 7 weekly ATR72

Dublin – Izmir 3 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 09OCT20)

Dublin – Kerry 14 weekly ATR72

Dublin – Lanzarote 3 weekly A321

Dublin – London Heathrow 18 weekly A320/321neo

Dublin – Lyon 3 weekly A320 (until 11OCT20)

Dublin – Malaga 7 weekly A330 (6 weekly from 13OCT20)

Dublin – Manchester 7 weekly A320

Dublin – Milan Linate 3 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 07OCT20)

Dublin – Munich 4 weekly A320

Dublin – Naples 2 weekly A321

Dublin – New York JFK 7 weekly A330

Dublin – Paris CDG 10 weekly A320

Dublin – Rome 5 weekly A320/321

Dublin – Venice 3 weekly A320