Singapore Airlines resumes Dhaka service from late-Oct 2020

Singapore Airlines in October 2020 plans to resume scheduled passenger service to Bangladesh, now available for reservation. From 20OCT20, the airline’s A350-900XWB aircraft will operate Singapore – Dhaka route twice weekly.

SQ446 SIN2035 – 2240DAC 359 24
SQ447 DAC2355 – 0600+1SIN 359 24

Based on inventory variation as of 30SEP20, 1 weekly flight is tentatively scheduled on/after 01DEC20. Additional adjustment will appear in the next few weeks.